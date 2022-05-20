Contests
North Dakota and Canadian border reopens in Neche as flood waters recede

The area of Neche, North Dakota is battling floodwaters from the Pembina River.
The area of Neche, North Dakota is battling floodwaters from the Pembina River.(Sam Fredrickson)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NECHE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than two weeks of flooded roads, the Neche Port of Entry between North Dakota and Canada will reopen Friday, May 20.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed Highway 18 on Tuesday, May 3 as flooded roadways created dangerous travel at the port of entry between Neche, North Dakota and Gretna, Manitoba. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the port will re-open to both passenger and commercial vehicles May 20.

Road conditions and closures across the state of North Dakota can be found here

