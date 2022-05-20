North Dakota and Canadian border reopens in Neche as flood waters recede

NECHE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than two weeks of flooded roads, the Neche Port of Entry between North Dakota and Canada will reopen Friday, May 20.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed Highway 18 on Tuesday, May 3 as flooded roadways created dangerous travel at the port of entry between Neche, North Dakota and Gretna, Manitoba. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the port will re-open to both passenger and commercial vehicles May 20.

Road conditions and closures across the state of North Dakota can be found here

