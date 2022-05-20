Contests
MN bill on conversion therapy fails

(Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An effort to ban “conversion therapy” for LGBTQ youth has won a majority in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate, but it didn’t get enough votes on a procedural maneuver to advance.

With little advance warning, Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble, of Minneapolis, tried Thursday, May 19 to pull his bill out of a committee, where it has languished for two years without a hearing, and tee it up for a Senate floor vote.

The vote was 34-31 but was short of the 41 votes needed under Senate rules. Dibble says he’s encouraged that supporters have shown there are enough votes to pass a ban.

Conversion therapy is a scientifically discredited practice of using therapy to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.

