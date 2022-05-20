Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Last weekend to get inspired by Spring Parade of Homes

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The housing market in the Red River Valley is heating up heading into the warmer months. The 2022 Spring Parade of Homes stretching over the first three weekends of May has given those looking to find their dream home a chance to get inspired.

The FM Home Builders Association is showing off 47 new homes in the metro, built by 23 different builders. During the first three weekends of May, those wanting to check out the latest home design trends can explore any house part of the parade for free.

A few big trends builders are seeing this spring are the use of mixed materials, shiplap, loft spaces, farmhouse and craftsman designs, custom built-ins, and exposed beams.

The last weekend to check out the latest technology, energy efficiency, finished and designs is May 21-22. Each home featured in the parade opens at noon and tours end at 5 p.m.

For more information and a map of the homes click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
police lights graphic
Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash
Malik Gill previous mugshot
Man accused of shooting woman, baby has violent criminal history
Fargo restaurant, Plaza Azteca, set to re-open May 20
Popular Fargo restaurant set to re-open after shooting
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family hopes Fargo shooting victims’ story helps others escape domestic violence

Latest News

(Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
MN bill on conversion therapy fails
Cass County Sheriff offering active shooter training following restaurant shooting
Last weekend to get inspired by Spring Parade of Homes
Valley Today LIVE: 2022 Spring Parade of Homes in the F-M metro
Valley Today 5-20-22
Valley Today Fast Track: May 20, 2022