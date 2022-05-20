Last weekend to get inspired by Spring Parade of Homes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The housing market in the Red River Valley is heating up heading into the warmer months. The 2022 Spring Parade of Homes stretching over the first three weekends of May has given those looking to find their dream home a chance to get inspired.

The FM Home Builders Association is showing off 47 new homes in the metro, built by 23 different builders. During the first three weekends of May, those wanting to check out the latest home design trends can explore any house part of the parade for free.

A few big trends builders are seeing this spring are the use of mixed materials, shiplap, loft spaces, farmhouse and craftsman designs, custom built-ins, and exposed beams.

The last weekend to check out the latest technology, energy efficiency, finished and designs is May 21-22. Each home featured in the parade opens at noon and tours end at 5 p.m.

For more information and a map of the homes

