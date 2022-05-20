Helicopter co-pilot recovering after duck goes through windshield

Contests
By Bree Bolin
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter Co-Pilot is recovering from a head injury after a duck goes through windshield.

The troopers were returning to St. Paul on Wednesday, May 18th when it happened.

The pilot was able to keep the aircraft in the air and land it safely.

The injured co-pilot was wearing his helmet and had his helmet-shield down when he was hit.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

