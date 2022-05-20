FROST AND FREEZE TONIGHT... BE PREPARED

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: FROST and areas that will see sub-freezing temperatures overnight have prompted advisories and warnings for the wintry chill. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s by Saturday morning on the colder backside of the storm system. Cover up the sensitive plants if you have them in the ground already. Saturday afternoon remains on the cool side with temperatures only expected to only be into the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday, but they would be quite isolated. More frost is possible again Sunday morning! The good news is that temperatures rebound back to the 50s and low 60s by Sunday despite a cold start in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start on the chilly side again Monday, with lows in the 30s and 40s. We look to warm up into the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon along with the chance of some spotty showers and thunder. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two Tuesday, and high temperatures remaining below average, in the 50s and 60s. At this time, precipitation amounts look minimal.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A south wind brings more warmth, although slowly and gradual. Temperatures warm a bit more into the 60s for most on Wednesday. Thursday looks warmer with temperatures inching up closer to the seasonal average near 70. Thursday is looking dry at this point under partly cloudy skies. Friday looks gusty out of the south. Humidity will be on the way up, as will temperatures with highs in the 70s to near 80 for a few west.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Patchy frost likely! Freeze west possible. Cold morning. Partly cloudy and cool. Chance of spotty P.M. showers. Low: 34. High: 49.

SUNDAY: Another cold morning. Another chance of frost. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 35. High: 55.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of P.M. showers and thunder. Precipitation looks light at this time. Low: 40. High: 59.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a spotty shower. Low: 48. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: A touch warmer. South wind and a few clouds. Low: 49. High: 66.

THURSDAY: South wind with a chance of awesomeness! A few clouds. Low: 50. High: 70.

FRIDAY: Gusty south wind with increasing humidity and heat. Partly Cloudy. Low: 53. High: 75.

