City of Fargo to celebrate Arbor Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is set to celebrate Arbor Day on May 20, with students planting trees at Riverwood Park to mark the occasion.

Around 100 students from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School will each plant a tree in the park. Fargo was named a 2022 Tree City USA by The National Arbor Day Foundation. This marks the 45th time the city has been given this distinction.

The tree planting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at 4707 County Rd. 31.

