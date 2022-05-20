Cass County Sheriff offering active shooter training following restaurant shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is looking to keep the community even safer by offering active shooter training to area businesses.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Jesse Jahner says ‘recent, very tragic active shooter events remind us that these incidents can happen quickly and can happen anywhere.’

Jahner is referring to the shooting of a woman and her baby at a popular Mexican restaurant that sent mother and child to the hospital for serious injuries.

If you or your businesses are interested in getting this training, you can contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 701-241-5800.

