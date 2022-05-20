Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
police lights graphic
Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash
Malik Gill previous mugshot
Man accused of shooting woman, baby has violent criminal history
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family hopes Fargo shooting victims’ story helps others escape domestic violence
Fargo restaurant, Plaza Azteca, set to re-open May 20
Popular Fargo restaurant set to re-open after shooting

Latest News

A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama among primates photos
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
US attorneys don’t oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan