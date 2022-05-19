Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon closing in Grand Forks

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bar and grill chain is closed in Grand Forks.

Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon posted on its website saying because of staffing shortages, it cannot provide food or services to guests, forcing the restaurant to permanently close.

The post says they hope to find a local owner who can provide the time and attention the business needs.

“Thank you to all our guests and loyal employees who have been by our side over the years. We appreciate you all so much,” the post says.

