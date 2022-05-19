Two men arrested for firearm violations

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men are in jail after ammunition and other firearms were recovered in a home.

On Thursday, May 19, The Red River Valley SWAT Team executed a search warrant in a home in the 900 block of 7 Ave. N. Moorhead Police says 35-year-old Richard Torres and 24-year-old John Lopez, both of Moorhead, face felony firearms violations.

Police also says Torres was taken into custody earlier in the day during a traffic stop stop and had a stolen firearm.

