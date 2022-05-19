Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Two men arrested for firearm violations

John Lopez (left), Richard Torres (right)
John Lopez (left), Richard Torres (right)(Clay County Jail)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men are in jail after ammunition and other firearms were recovered in a home.

On Thursday, May 19, The Red River Valley SWAT Team executed a search warrant in a home in the 900 block of 7 Ave. N. Moorhead Police says 35-year-old Richard Torres and 24-year-old John Lopez, both of Moorhead, face felony firearms violations.

Police also says Torres was taken into custody earlier in the day during a traffic stop stop and had a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
police lights graphic
Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer

Latest News

News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
No weapons sign
Nearby businesses locked up during active shooter search
NDT - Fusion Boutique - May 19
NDT - Fusion Boutique - May 19
Timothy Carpenter
13-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday reported missing
4:00PM News May 19 - Part 1
4:00PM News May 19 - Part 1