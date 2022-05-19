Top-seeded Central Cass Baseball has unfinished business heading into Region Tournament

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The reigning champions for Region 1 have some unfinished business coming into the postseason. The Central Cass Squirrels are the top-seeded team heading into the region championship bracket after only losing two games this year. While the squirrels have seen their fair share of hits, the biggest key to their success has come from their pitching and defensive play... Allowing less than two runs per game this season.

“Knowing that we have guys who can throw strikes, the biggest worry is that we consistently throw strikes, and then defensively can we make the play? And we’ve done that this year.” said Head Coach Dustin Maasjo. “We’ve made the plays when we needed to. Very few errors throughout the year.”

“Our pitchers can throw strikes and that’s the key to the game.” Senior Catcher Kameron Parker said. “Strike one, start with that and go from there. We like to mix it pretty frequently, curveballs, changeups, so we do what we can do and have some fun.”

The Squirrels have been on this stage before very recently.. with all nine of their starters having Tournament Experience. These postseason veterans aren’t afraid of the spotlight... Something that the team says gives them a huge advantage.

“That experience is very big to have. Just knowing that it’s just another game. Nothing to stress about too much.” Senior Outfielder Alex Everson added. “We’ve got a bunch of upper classmen on this team, a bunch of experience. Boys just know how to play baseball.”

“We just try to play baseball and have fun.” Parker said. “It’s just another baseball game. We play with high intensity on a regular basis here. So we just do what we can do.”

Last season, Central Cass won this region and were named the second seed in the state tournament before falling in the first round. Getting a taste of the big stage last year left this group of Squirrels hungry for more.

“Getting that experience at state let us get a little taste of the postseason.” said parker. “We just want to try to do what we can do to get back there. I want to get there again. So do all these guys. We’re just one team with one goal.”

Everson summarized that goal by saying “That’s been the same all year, is to end up on top.”

The quest to finish what they started a year ago begins in the first round of the Region 1 Tournament against Hankinson.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.