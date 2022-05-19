Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

School bus monitor accused of choking 7-year-old student

The victim's father says his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing after the incident. (WHAM via CNN)
By WHAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREECE, N.Y. (WHAM) - A New York school bus monitor is facing charges over accusations he put his hands around the neck of a 7-year-old student.

Police say 70-year-old Alonzo Peritore, a school bus monitor for the Greece Central School District, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. The district earlier placed him on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 7-year-old victim’s mother called police after her son reported the incident Monday.

A school resource officer worked with the district to interview everyone involved and review video evidence from the bus.

Abdul Bounds, the victim’s father, said his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing after the incident.

“What went through my head was ‘what person in their mind would grab a 7-year-old little boy by his neck then laugh about it and say this is how we play?’ Who plays with kids like that?... I want answers, and I want them now,” Bounds said.

Bounds says he believes Peritore should have been fired immediately.

A spokesperson for the district says time is needed to review the charges and ensure due process is followed.

Copyright 2022 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer

Latest News

News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
The victim's father says his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing...
'I want answers': Father of boy allegedly choked on school bus speaks
Formula from other countries- May 18
Health experts say buying baby formula from other countries may not be safe
Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree...
Ex-Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd killing