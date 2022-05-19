Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
A new report found rents hit a record high in April.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
police lights graphic
Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer

Latest News

News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop
No weapons sign
Nearby businesses locked up during active shooter search
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Rhae Parks was honored for her heroics.
‘You are a very courageous young girl’: 9-year-old honored for saving family from house fire