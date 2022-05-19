Popular Fargo restaurant set to re-open after shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owners of a popular Fargo Mexican restaurant announced they will re-open Friday, May 20 after a terrifying shooting inside the restaurant.

Fargo Police said Malik Gill, 24, opened fire on Wednesday, May 18 in Plaza Azteca, shooting at a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son.

The restaurant posted this to their Facebook page on Thursday, May 19:

“We will be opening back on Friday. We would like to take a day off for the victims and for our employees after this unfortunate incident . Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and anyone affected by this. Thank you all for your understanding and all your support.

Plaza azteca.”

