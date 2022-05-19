Nearby businesses locked up during active shooter search

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Sure as heck, I was in the pool and the loudspeaker comes on and they announced that the place was on lockdown because there was an active shooter situation in the area,’ said David Query, a gym member at Family Wellness Facility for 2 months.

It was just a typical weekday for David Query when he headed to the gym.

“It happened to be on the later end yesterday when I was coming down Veterans.”

In a booming area of town, Veterans Boulevard runs past Plaza Azteca, the Family Wellness Facility, and many other businesses.

Query noticed multiple police cars heading to the same place.

“I could see every cop and EMS in three counties heading this way so I thought something had to be really wrong, I mean you don’t have that kind of cavalry coming just for a health issue or something,” said Query.

So when Query heard the building’s announcement of a lockdown, it only confirmed his suspicions.

“It felt a little spooky,” Query said.

Gunderson’s Jewelers is a close neighbor to the restaurant and among the businesses that were locked down until police said it was safe.

Gunderson’s says their security guard was one of the first on the scene to help.

But, some businesses say they stayed open because they didn’t have information on what was going on until the shooter was gone from the area.

Query said Family Wellness locked down lasted for about 20 minutes.

Gunderson’s Jewelers next door sent us a statement reading, “Our thoughts are with the victims of the isolated and senseless act of violence,” they go on to credit first responders for their quick actions.

