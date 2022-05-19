Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people are recovering from serious injuries following a crash involving a washed-out road.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, May 18 around 6 p.m. they responded to a crash along 127th Ave. SE, about 6 miles south of Lisbon, for reports of a crash.

The crash report says 43-year-old Wesley Alinder of Lisbon was driving an SUV along the road when he went into a washout and crashed into an embankment.

Alinder and four of his passengers had serious injuries following the crash. Three of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The passengers range in age from 18 to 14-years-old. Authorities say none of them were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer

Latest News

News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
Formula from other countries- May 18
Health experts say buying baby formula from other countries may not be safe
10:00PM Weather - MAY 18
10:00PM Weather - MAY 18
10:00PM News MAY 18 - Part 2
10:00PM News MAY 18 - Part 2