Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people are recovering from serious injuries following a crash involving a washed-out road.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, May 18 around 6 p.m. they responded to a crash along 127th Ave. SE, about 6 miles south of Lisbon, for reports of a crash.

The crash report says 43-year-old Wesley Alinder of Lisbon was driving an SUV along the road when he went into a washout and crashed into an embankment.

Alinder and four of his passengers had serious injuries following the crash. Three of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The passengers range in age from 18 to 14-years-old. Authorities say none of them were wearing their seatbelts.

