Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Minnesota State Capitol in temporary lockdown after police chase

Fairbanks man sentenced to 14 years for counterfeit pill distribution
Fairbanks man sentenced to 14 years for counterfeit pill distribution(KTVF)
By Bree Bolin
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Capitol was in a temporary lockdown after a police chase ended outside of the building.

The House DFL Spokesman says the incident occurred during a House floor session last night prompting the house to go into a sudden recess.

Lawmakers were told to stay in the House chamber while the building was locked down as law enforcement responded.

The lockdown was lifted around 11 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer

Latest News

News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
police lights graphic
Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash
Formula from other countries- May 18
Health experts say buying baby formula from other countries may not be safe
10:00PM Weather - MAY 18
10:00PM Weather - MAY 18