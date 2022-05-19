Minnesota State Capitol in temporary lockdown after police chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Capitol was in a temporary lockdown after a police chase ended outside of the building.

The House DFL Spokesman says the incident occurred during a House floor session last night prompting the house to go into a sudden recess.

Lawmakers were told to stay in the House chamber while the building was locked down as law enforcement responded.

The lockdown was lifted around 11 P.M.

