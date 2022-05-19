Man accused of shooting woman, baby has violent criminal history

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court records reveal the suspected gunman in the Fargo restaurant shooting has a criminal history in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Police say 24-year-old Malik Gill of Moorhead, MN in responsible for the shooting at Plaza Azteca on May 18 that sent a 21-year-old mother and an 8-month-old baby to the hospital.

Gill’s first run in with the law dates back to 2016, when he was 18-years-old. Records show in September of 2016, Gill was convicted of a gross misdemeanor for criminal sexual conduct- nonconsensual sexual contact.

In May 2020, according to court records, he was convicted of felony assault with a dangerous weapon in Moorhead. In March 2022, Gill was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence-bodily injury.

The records show he faced several charges in North Dakota between 2019-2021 regarding speeding, not having a driver’s license and a DUI.

After the May 18, 2022 shooting, Clay County officials were able to find Gill, and he led them on a chase that took them between Hawley and Rollag. Eventually, authorities say Gill crashed his car. Police were then able to approach the car, finding him with a deadly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.