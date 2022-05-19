High school graduation rates drop during pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been more than two years since the pandemic turned the world upside downs sending students home to learn online. Since 2020, many states reported seeing fewer seniors don a cap a gown after the first year of the pandemic.

At the end of the 2018 school year, Fargo Public Schools reported 84% of seniors received their high school diploma. The graduation rate stayed the same the next school year, and at the end of the 2020 school year the district reported 87% of seniors graduated. One year into the pandemic, Fargo Public Schools reported its graduation rates dropped to 84%.

Moorhead Area Public Schools’ graduation rates were on the rise before the pandemic hit in 2020. The district climbed from an 82.5% graduation rate in 2018 to 86.5% in 2019. The next year the district reached 90.9% of seniors receiving their diploma. In 2021, one year into the pandemic, Moorhead High graduation rates fell only 0.2%; the smallest decrease in the metro.

During the 2017-18 school year, West Fargo School district reported 87% of seniors received their diploma. The district’s graduation rate continues to rise over the next two school years, with an 88% graduation rate in 2019 and peaking at 92% in 2020. However, at the end of last school year that number fell down to 85%.

