Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

High school graduation rates drop during pandemic

File photo
File photo(Source: Pexels)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been more than two years since the pandemic turned the world upside downs sending students home to learn online. Since 2020, many states reported seeing fewer seniors don a cap a gown after the first year of the pandemic.

At the end of the 2018 school year, Fargo Public Schools reported 84% of seniors received their high school diploma. The graduation rate stayed the same the next school year, and at the end of the 2020 school year the district reported 87% of seniors graduated. One year into the pandemic, Fargo Public Schools reported its graduation rates dropped to 84%.

Moorhead Area Public Schools’ graduation rates were on the rise before the pandemic hit in 2020. The district climbed from an 82.5% graduation rate in 2018 to 86.5% in 2019. The next year the district reached 90.9% of seniors receiving their diploma. In 2021, one year into the pandemic, Moorhead High graduation rates fell only 0.2%; the smallest decrease in the metro.

During the 2017-18 school year, West Fargo School district reported 87% of seniors received their diploma. The district’s graduation rate continues to rise over the next two school years, with an 88% graduation rate in 2019 and peaking at 92% in 2020. However, at the end of last school year that number fell down to 85%.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer
Jonathan Arthur Peterson
Court docs reveal new details in south Fargo stabbing

Latest News

News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
Valley Today Weather – May 19
Valley Today Weather – May 19
Malik Gill previous mugshot
Man accused of shooting woman, baby has violent criminal history
Fairbanks man sentenced to 14 years for counterfeit pill distribution
Minnesota State Capitol in temporary lockdown after police chase