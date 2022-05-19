Contests
Gun store employee cited after gun discharges inside mall

(Source: CNN/file)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A gun store employee was cited after a gun went off Wednesday evening in a gun store in the Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks. Police say around 5:30pm, an employee of Brothers Firearms in the mall, Michael Hale, told officers he was showing a rifle to a customer when a round was discharged.

The bullet went through their store across the hallway and entered another business. Hale was cited for discharge of a firearm within city limits. No one was hurt.

