Gun store employee cited after gun discharges inside mall

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A gun store employee was cited after a gun went off Wednesday evening in a gun store in the Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks. Police say around 5:30pm, an employee of Brothers Firearms in the mall, Michael Hale, told officers he was showing a rifle to a customer when a round was discharged.

The bullet went through their store across the hallway and entered another business. Hale was cited for discharge of a firearm within city limits. No one was hurt.

