Fargo PD notification of high-risk sex offender

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Ian Kellen Oksa, registered as homeless in Fargo, ND. Oksa has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee. Oksa was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Cass County ND Juvenile Court in 2006. The victim was a female known to him who was under the age of 15. He is a lifetime registrant.

