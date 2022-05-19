Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo PD notification of high-risk sex offender

Ian Oksa
Ian Oksa(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Ian Kellen Oksa, registered as homeless in Fargo, ND.  Oksa has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee.  Oksa was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Cass County ND Juvenile Court in 2006.  The victim was a female known to him who was under the age of 15.  He is a lifetime registrant.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer
police lights graphic
Multiple people seriously hurt, airlifted from crash

Latest News

News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
News - Gunman dead and one in critical condition after restaurant shooting - May 19, 2022
Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon closing in Grand Forks
Fargo restaurant, Plaza Azteca, set to re-open May 20
Popular Fargo restaurant set to re-open after shooting
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca