False report of school shooter at Sheyenne High School

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s shooting caused stress and confusion for many locals as four West Fargo schools went into lockdown, during the search for Malik Lamar Gill., and tensions were heightened by someone who didn’t have all the pieces to the story.

It was a scary day for students at Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, and Freedom and Independence Elementary Schools, as Plaza Azteca is just a mile and a half away.

Before school let out this afternoon, Gill was on the run. So, the schools were in lockdown.

But it’s reported someone inside of Sheyenne High School, without full knowledge of the situation, called 911 and said there was a shooter in the school.

At the same time, everyone at the All-City track meet outdoors at the school were being moved inside because of what was happening at Plaza Azteca.

“Probably a thousand kids there walking all in the school, straight in to the school. There was a cop telling me there go around. there was like a bunch of cops running in with guns I’m assuming to lock down the school. I was honestly confused because I had no idea what was going on, but obviously it’s scary and traumatic,,” says Sheyenne High School student Topher Post.

Police were outside the school armed with guns and other gear.

It’s said police found out the call was misinterpreted information only after the school was searched and cleared.

We’re told there was no evidence found of a school shooter or threat

