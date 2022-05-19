Wrap-Around Wind, Showers, & FLAKES Friday

TONIGHT: Rain and general storms will be continuing this evening. The severe threat appears to be more likely just south and east of the Red River Valley Thursday with wind and hail being the primary threats. Some areas north may see around 1″-1.5″ of rain by tomorrow. We will be monitoring how/if river levels respond to the rainfall.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: For Friday, temperatures cool way back into the 40s, with additional showers under mostly cloudy skies. With temperatures much cooler, there is the possibility that some areas north and west may see some wintry-type precipitation mixing with the rain showers. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures then stay steady or fall through Friday afternoon. Expect a north-northwest wind to be gusting around or over 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the 30s by Saturday morning on the colder backside of the storm system. Frost may be possible so cover up the senstive plants if you have them in the ground already. Saturday afternoon remains on the cool side with temperatures only expected to only be into the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday, but they would be quite isolated. Frost is possible again Sunday morning! The good news is that temperatures rebound back to the 50s and low 60s by Sunday despite a cold start in the mid 30s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start on the chilly side again Monday, with lows in the 30s and 40s. We look to warm up into the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon along with the chance of some showers and thunder. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two Tuesday, and high temperatures remaining below average, in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures warm a bit more into the 60s, along with the chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms Wednesday. We will keep an eye on this system for the chance of any severe risk. Thursday looks warmer with temperatures inching up closer to the seasonal average near 70. Thursday is looking dry at this point under partly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Windy. Chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 50, falling in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy and cool. Chance of spotty P.M. showers. Low: 36. High: 49.

SUNDAY: Another cold morning. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 35. High: 55.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of P.M. showers and thunder. Low: 40. High: 62.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 48. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: A touch warmer with rain and thunderstorms. Low: 49. High: 66.

THURSDAY: Closer to seasonal average temperatures. Partly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 70.

