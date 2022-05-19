13-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday reported missing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a 13-year-old boy who’s been reported missing.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Carpenter was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes on an orange bike in the area of University Park on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Sheriff’s Office describes him as 5′5″, 110 pounds. He has blue eyes and recently may have dyed his hair brown.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280.

