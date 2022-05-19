1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation

Contests
Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.(Source: Gray News)
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials confirmed the shooting of two people during a high school graduation on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting Wednesday night during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.

Investigators said the two people were shot near the tennis courts. It is unknown at this time whether either victim was a student, WSMV reports.

“Tonight’s shooting is a tragedy for our community. We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the family of the person injured,” police officials said.

Rutherford County Schools District Public Information Officer James Evans said Riverdale High School would be closed tomorrow as a safety measure.

Authorities said there are no suspects that have been identified at this time.

If you see any suspicious activity, officials ask that you report it to MTSU Police at (615) 898-2424.

