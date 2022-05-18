Strong winds cause semi and RV to overturn on I-29 in Traill County

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two large vehicles overturned on I-29 Wednesday afternoon in Traill County.

Authorities say a semi and a pickup pulling an RV were traveling on the interstate when gusty winds blew by causing them both to tip onto their sides.

The pickup and RV overturned in a portion of the lanes of traffic while the semi landed in a neaby ditch.

The ordeal caused traffic to be stalled and reduced to one lane for more than two hours.

A Canadian man, who was driving the pickup, was treated at a local hospital in Grand Forks for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, who is from Nevada, MO, was not hurt.

