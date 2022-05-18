Scattered Storms Tonight & Thursday

TONIGHT- THURSDAY: The chance of rain and some storms continues into this evening across MN. Rain and general storms will be more scattered into Thursday as a cold front moves through, with temperatures only warming into the 50s and 60s on Thursday. The severe threat appears to be more likely just south and east of the Red River Valley Thursday with wind and hail being the primary threats.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: For Friday, temperatures cool way back into the 40s, with additional showers under mostly cloudy skies. With temperatures much cooler, there is the possibility that some areas north and west may see some wintry-type precipitation mixing with the rain showers. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be in the 30s by Saturday morning on the colder backside of Thursday’s storm system. Frost may be possible for some north. Saturday remains on the cool side with temperatures only expected to only be into the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday, but they would be quite isolated. The good news is that temperatures rebound back to the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday despite a cold start in the mid 30s. Frost is possible again Sunday morning with high pressure bringing clearer skies.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start on the chilly side again Monday, with lows in the 30s and 40s. We look to warm up into the 50s and 60s Monday along with the chance of some showers and thunderstorms. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two Tuesday, and high temperatures remaining below average, in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm a bit more into the 60s, along with the chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on this system for the chance of any severe risk.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Low: 48. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Chance of showers. Low: 46. High: 47.

SATURDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy and cool. Chance of spotty showers. Low: 36. High: 51

SUNDAY: Another cold morning. Mostly sunny & warmer afternoon. Low: 35. High: 58.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers and thunder. Low: 40. High: 62.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 45. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with rain and thunderstorms. Low: 49. High: 66.

