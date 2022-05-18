Police search for suspect after reported shooting near Plaza Azteca

Contests
By Anna Johnson and Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a shooting suspect.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers raced to the scene of a reported shooting at Plaza Azteca at 5505 28th Ave. S. in Fargo. Our reporter at the scene says employees were being escorted out of the restaurant and the parking lot of an apartment building is being taped off by police.

Families of students at Independence, Freedom, Liberty, and Sheyenne were notified of a lockdown in place while the threat remains active. West Fargo Police says, “until the Police Department can establish a perimeter around the scene, we have been advised to keep all students and staff indoors. This does mean that elementary buses may be late. We will keep you updated as additional information is provided to us by the Police Department.”

We will continue to update this story as details come in.

