One Lieutenant says downtown Fargo will see more police this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With summer around the corner, the Fargo police department and the Downtown Community Partnership gathered to discuss new ideas and their new summer downtown activity plan in their “Downtown Download” Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said they are implementing two school resource officers to assist their downtown resource officers and other officers in the downtown area this summer.

He said they will use data of service calls and crime numbers in order to know where to patrol more often and where to implement more community engagement.

“We’re taking a no-tolerance approach in those areas to the crimes that are occurring in those areas and so we are going to up our forces in those identified areas and those areas could change from day to day, from week to week, from month to month just depending on what we’re seeing and what we’re hearing,” said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt of the Fargo police department.

He said the crimes they respond to in the downtown area aren’t serious and are commonly proactive calls. He said the other approach in their summer plan is to increase community engagement.

