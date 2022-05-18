One Grand Forks father saves an anonymous child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I just wanted to help, feeling like if I can do my small part and that was just doing a cheek swab, I can handle that,” said Cole Reimann, a bone marrow donor and donor advocate.

In 2017, Cole Reimann of Grand Forks said he saw a story posted on Valley News Live explaining that a 5-month-old girl was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow failure syndrome and she needed bone marrow. It was at that moment that Cole looked at his wife and said he wanted to help.

“My thinking at the time was I can do that right? That’s not a big deal, then I’m on the registry. Your name just kind of lives on this list and then when they need you they’ll call you but you do it, and at least for me I never thought I’d get a call back in the mail or a phone call from them,” said Reimann.

About 2 years after getting on the registry, Cole says he was told he was a match! A match for a 17-year-old boy, diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“I’d just had a one-year-old, what if I couldn’t donate to him, what if somebody out there could and said no, for me that just wasn’t an option, if somebody needed me and I could be the only person in the world that could do it, of course, I was going to say yes,” he said.

Regardless of Cole’s concerns, he packed a bag and traveled to The University of Madison in Wisconsin for the procedure 6 weeks after hearing he was a match.

Now, Reimann advocates for “Be The Match”, which is a national registry through the National Marrow Donor program. Reimann advocates by asking North Dakota’s Senators and Congressmen to create a bill for a national donor leave policy, which would include up to 40 hours off of work while donating bone marrow and better education for people wanting to donate.

“Removing those barriers is the goal for us right now, right, that way if anybody needs a donation they can go to the registry and there’s already a match waiting for them. And then on the other side of that, removing any reasons why that match would ever say no. Nobody wants bone marrow donation, it’s pretty much your last shot,” he said.

Reimann said at this point in the process, they are just informing Congressmen about the issues and highlighting personal donation stories.

You can visit here if you’re interested in signing up for the registry or want to learn more about the program.

