Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe

Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during the formula shortage. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As stores struggle to stock baby formula, Nestlé is loading up planes full of supplies in the Netherlands and Switzerland to send to the U.S.

The company is focused on its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino brands, saying they serve a “critical medical purpose” because they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

Nestlé was already importing both of these formulas, but now it’s expediting shipments.

It’s also running formula factories at capacity and has accelerated product availability to retailers, online sellers and hospitals for the most vulnerable.

In the meantime, the Biden administration says it is stepping up it coordination with the industry to try to address the shortage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
Woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Dog attack
Dog owner says his dog was attacked by unleashed dog in South Fargo
Man detained after showing gun in parking lot
Man detained after showing gun during argument in parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions
DOWNTOWN DOWNLOAD
One Fargo location sees the most police
In addition to the specific crashes, NHTSA has investigations underway into Teslas on Autopilot...
Federal agency sends team to probe Tesla crash that killed 3
HOSPITAL BED
One Grand Forks father saves an anonymous child