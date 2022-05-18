Contests
NDSU welcomes new president

David Cook takes over for Dean Bresciani
Dr. David Cook
Dr. David Cook(Valley News Live)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University welcomed its 15th president Tuesday.

David Cook takes over for Dean Presciani, who had been with NDSU since 2010.

”A big part of what I’m trying to do when I’m getting out there and engaging and listening is really get a sense of what people want to see in this institution,” said Cook. “Where we need to go, how well we are aligned with the economic needs of the state, the workforce needs of the state, that’s a big part of why I’m doing field days, so that’s going to take me out across the state.”

Cook said he is looking into providing non-credit opportunities, through the University, to support the state’s diverse workforce.

Cook comes to NDSU from the University of Kansas, where he was the Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs and Economic Development.

