Man detained after showing gun during argument in parking lot

Man detained after showing gun in parking lot
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police detained a man after he allegedly showed a gun during an argument in a parking lot.

Police say it happened around 7:45 PM Tuesday in a parking lot in the 4900 block of 44th Avenue South.

During the course of a verbal argument among a group of people, police say a 29 year-old man was reported to have shown a gun. They say the group quickly dispersed.  The man who displayed the gun also fled the scene.

Fargo Police were able to find and detain the man, who they say was cooperative with officers.

They are still actively investigating and have no reports of injuries at this time.

