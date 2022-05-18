GFPD needs help identifying a person of interest
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they need help identifying a person of interest possibly involved in area gas thefts.
They say the individual pictured above may be in possession of a vehicle with stolen plates.
If you have any information to assist in this investigation, you are asked to contact GFPD at (701) 787-8000.
