GFPD needs help identifying a person of interest

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they need help identifying a person of interest possibly involved in area gas thefts.

They say the individual pictured above may be in possession of a vehicle with stolen plates.

If you have any information to assist in this investigation, you are asked to contact GFPD at (701) 787-8000.

