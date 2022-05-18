Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

GFPD needs help identifying a person of interest

Grand Forks PD Person of Interest
Grand Forks PD Person of Interest(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they need help identifying a person of interest possibly involved in area gas thefts.

They say the individual pictured above may be in possession of a vehicle with stolen plates.

If you have any information to assist in this investigation, you are asked to contact GFPD at (701) 787-8000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
Woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Dog attack
Dog owner says his dog was attacked by unleashed dog in South Fargo
Man detained after showing gun in parking lot
Man detained after showing gun during argument in parking lot

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in South Fargo
Woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
News - Woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca - 5PM Update
News - Woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca - 5PM Update
Tire on truck carrying propane catches fire on I-94
DOWNTOWN PLAN
One Lieutenant says downtown Fargo will see more police this summer