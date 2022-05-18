Firefighter hurt fighting house fire in Bemidji

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One firefighter is hurt after crews spent five hours fighting a house fire in Bemidji. It happened Tuesday morning at 4007 Cardinal Road NW in Eckles Township.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residential structure with a fully involved attached garage. Smoke and fire also appeared to be extending into the home’s attic space. Because of the intensity of the fire, firefighters initially fought the fire from the exterior with a 2 ½' attack line. A second attack line had to be placed inside the structure.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control, but the total scene time was approximately five hours. A total of 27 firefighters and 13 pieces of equipment responded to the scene. The house and its contents sustained significant damage. The fire is under investigation but appears accidental.

