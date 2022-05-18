Crews rush to laundry room fire in Moorhead apartment

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating the cause of a laundry room fire in a Moorhead apartment building.

Authorities say the call for the fire came in around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 to the 1200 block of 19 1/2 St. S.

A person called 911 saying they could see a ‘red glow’ coming from the laundry room in the building. Firefighters say a dryer started on fire but the flames were quickly put out.

A smoldering blanket/comforter was spotted on the front steps of the building by the Valley News Live reporter on scene.

People were allowed back into their homes and could stay the night safely.

A few hours after the original call, authorities were called back to the same apartment for what scanner traffic indicated was ‘blunt force trauma to the face.’ A man was seen being taken out of the apartment on a stretcher by paramedics.

It’s unknown at this time of the two incidents are related.

