Court docs reveal new details in south Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents are shedding light on an early morning stabbing in south Fargo.

On Friday, May 6 Fargo Police responded to the intersection of 25th Street and Demores Drive South around 5 a.m. after a 24-year-old man called 9-1-1 saying he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim has lost ‘a great deal’ of blood, court docs state. Fargo Police said the victim was in and out of consciousness while first responders performed life saving measures.

Court documents say when the victim was slipping in and out of consciousness, he gave officers a description of his alleged attack saying a white male had stabbed him. While being interviewed in the hospital, the victim told police a man named ‘Jon Jon’ had robbed him of $1,000 before stabbing him.

Police were able to identify Jonathon Peterson as the suspect based on video, pictures, and tips from the public.

Three days after the stabbing, Peterson was arrested in Beltrami County, Minnesota.

Peterson is facing two felony charges: robbery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. If convicted of the most serious charge, Peterson faces up to 20 years in prison.

