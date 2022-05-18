Contests
Burglary, assault reported at Moorhead apartment

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for the suspect in an alleged assault and burglary at a Moorhead apartment.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of 19 1/2 St. S. around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a report of a man with blunt force trauma to the face, according to scanner traffic.

Police say the suspect went into a man’s apartment and then assaulted him. The victim was taken to the hospital and our reporter on scene says he had what looked like blood on his face.

Our Valley News Live reporter on scene also saw a man run out of the apartment building and down the street before police arrived.

Authorities say the two people involved in the assault know each other and there is no threat to the public.

Just a few hours before the assault was called in, fire crews were called to a neighboring apartment for reports of a dryer fire.

Valley Today - Burglary, assault reported at Moorhead apartment
