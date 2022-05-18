Bemidji Police still searching for girl reported missing in October

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search continues for a Bemidji girl who’s been missing since October.

Bemidji Police say Nevaeh Kingbird has been missing since October 22, 2021. Police say she was last seen wearing ether a black zip up hoody or a red sweatshirt, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. They’re also asking the public to check outbuildings or other places someone may seek shelter.

If you have any information on her disappearance, call the police at 218-333-9111. The Bemidji Police Department asks that you only share official posts from their Facebook page.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. To eligible for the reward the tip must be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

