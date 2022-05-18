Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Bemidji Police still searching for girl reported missing in October

Nevaeh Kingbird
Nevaeh Kingbird(Bemidji Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search continues for a Bemidji girl who’s been missing since October.

Bemidji Police say Nevaeh Kingbird has been missing since October 22, 2021. Police say she was last seen wearing ether a black zip up hoody or a red sweatshirt, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. They’re also asking the public to check outbuildings or other places someone may seek shelter.

If you have any information on her disappearance, call the police at 218-333-9111. The Bemidji Police Department asks that you only share official posts from their Facebook page.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. To eligible for the reward the tip must be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL investigates reports of bad gas- May 17
VNL Investigates: Drivers allege bad gas was sold at a couple of local stations
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Dog attack
Dog attacked by unleashed dog in South Fargo
Man detained after showing gun in parking lot
Man detained after showing gun during argument in parking lot
19-year-old stabbed to death in Cass Lake

Latest News

Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer
Jonathan Arthur Peterson
Court docs reveal new details in south Fargo stabbing
Valley Today Weather – May 18
Valley Today Weather – May 18
Police rush to an apartment on an assault report.
Burglary, assault reported at Moorhead apartment