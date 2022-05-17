Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
UPDATE: Body pulled from Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls identified
Buena Vista
Man rushed to hospital after grill explosion
Search of Red River in Grand Forks on April 8, 2022.
UPDATE: GFPD identifies body found in Red River
Jeremy Wayne Peterson
Fargo police arrest man suspected of attempting to break into bank with rocks
19-year-old stabbed to death in Cass Lake

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Glasser Images
ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a...
Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials
The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide
The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide