Law enforcement training scheduled in downtown Fargo

Fargo Police Cruiser
Fargo Police Cruiser(City of Fargo, ND)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you see extra law enforcement officers around the high-rise near the Red River downtown, don’t be alarmed--it’s for training.

First responder training will be held on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 101 2nd St. S.

It’s expected there will be a large presence of emergency vehicles around the high rise and Dike West/Island Park.

If you are ever concerned about something happening in the metro, you can call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

