Hepola names school administrator Uselman as running mate

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, has named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate.

Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. She’s also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota. Hepola says he’ll unveil his education platform next month.

Democrats have criticized him as a spoiler who could hurt incumbent Gov. Tim Walz. But Hepola says he’s also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by GOP candidate Scott Jensen.

