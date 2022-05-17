Growing into spring: do’s and don’ts of gardening

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a long, cold winter and unusually chilly spring, mother nature is finally easing up in the Red River Valley. The month of May has brought plenty of rain and some sunshine to allow people to get outside and enjoy nature.

Over the past few weekends, SheyWest Garden Center owner Jodi Kallais says people have been lining up to get their hands on the greenery. Kallais says now is the perfect time to begin collecting a variety of flowers, veggies, and herbs for a summer garden. However, with below average temperatures still in the forecast you may want to hold off on digging up dirt.

With the cold air lingering, Kallais says patience is key. She suggests gardeners hold off on planting vegetables until warmer temps stick around.

“We do have to pay attention to the temps,” explained Kallais,”Probably until the end of May.”

If night temps begin to dip, bring your plants inside or cover them to protect them from the cold air. As for annuals, it’s okay if those are already in the ground. Kallais said to make sure you watch the flowers and plants closely.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.