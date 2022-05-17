Gov. Burgum giving big money to political campaigns
May. 17, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Wealthy former software executive and North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum has personally shelled out nearly $1 million ahead of the state’s primary election in campaign contributions.
Most of the money has gone to a political action campaign that historically has focused on defeating Republican far-right candidates, or those who do not agree with Burgum’s spending and policy goals.
In 2020, Burgum contributed more than $3.2 million to the political action committee. Burgum also contributed more than $1.3 million to his own campaign two years ago.
Burgum has declined interviews with The Associated Press to discuss the campaign spending.
