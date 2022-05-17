Fargo PD moves forward in process of implementing rideshare pickup locations in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bar closing in downtown Fargo can be chaotic and stressful for party-goers and neighbors.

The Fargo Police Department has been working on a proposed plan to change that.

The department proposes implementing designated rideshare and cab pickup locations across the downtown area.

The hope is to eliminate some safety concerns when everyone leaves at closing time.

“The main purpose of doing this is to pull people away from Broadway, away from some of those busy narrower streets and the bars where we are seeing some of those fights and other issues occurring,” said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.

The proposed plan would modify an existing city parking ordinance.

It would implement four pickup locations, one each in the north, south, east, and west parts of downtown.

“We are attempting to remove a problem,” said Police Chief David Zibolski. “What’s happening now is Lyft and Uber, they can’t get close enough to the bar to pick up the people that want to leave not the people that are going to congregate anyway.”

Some commissioners worry about some of the details of the plan and potentially creating new problems.

’We’re moving these groups away from the bars and then they are going somewhere else. There’s going to be large groups of people, in different areas,” said Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig.

Other potential concerns include people with disabilities having trouble accessing a rideshare and trouble once the weather gets cold.

“This has to be seasonal because in the wintertime this is going to be another ball game,” said Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn.

The Fargo PD is now taking into consideration the concerns of the commission to further improve the proposal.

