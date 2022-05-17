City of Fargo is weighing options after a promise by local contractor was not fulfilled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is exploring its options after a promise by a local contractor was not fulfilled.

The city could possibly take legal action or go into an agreement with Roers Construction and its President Jim Roers.

The company has been working on a project to construct the Newman Center near NDSU’s campus and seven townhomes were also expected to be built on the same site.

Last month, Roers was scrutinized by the city commission after it was discovered the townhomes have yet to be built.

Roers stated the congestion in the area caused the delay and had requested more time to fulfill the commitment.

The city commission, Roers, and his attorney have since met three times to further discuss the matter.

There has also a been discussion with the community members in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

On Friday, Roers submitted a proposed solution.

The city and Roers are expected to have a closed-door meeting about the issue, which could lead to the city moving forward with a lawsuit or an agreement with Roers.

