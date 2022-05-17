Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

City of Fargo is weighing options after a promise by local contractor was not fulfilled

(None)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is exploring its options after a promise by a local contractor was not fulfilled.

The city could possibly take legal action or go into an agreement with Roers Construction and its President Jim Roers.

The company has been working on a project to construct the Newman Center near NDSU’s campus and seven townhomes were also expected to be built on the same site.

Last month, Roers was scrutinized by the city commission after it was discovered the townhomes have yet to be built.

Roers stated the congestion in the area caused the delay and had requested more time to fulfill the commitment.

The city commission, Roers, and his attorney have since met three times to further discuss the matter.

There has also a been discussion with the community members in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

On Friday, Roers submitted a proposed solution.

The city and Roers are expected to have a closed-door meeting about the issue, which could lead to the city moving forward with a lawsuit or an agreement with Roers.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
UPDATE: Body pulled from Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls identified
Buena Vista
Man rushed to hospital after grill explosion
Search of Red River in Grand Forks on April 8, 2022.
UPDATE: GFPD identifies body found in Red River
Jeremy Wayne Peterson
Fargo police arrest man suspected of attempting to break into bank with rocks
19-year-old stabbed to death in Cass Lake

Latest News

Proctor teen pleaded guilty to sexual assault
Mr. Food – South Pacific Pork Chops – May 17
Mr. Food – South Pacific Pork Chops – May 17
Noon News May 17 - Part 2
Noon News May 17 - Part 2
Noon News May 17 - Part 1
Noon News May 17 - Part 1