West Fargo Police Department launches SRO-comfort dog team

West Fargo Police comfort K9 Bella
West Fargo Police comfort K9 Bella(West Fargo Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) The West Fargo Police Department is launching a School Resource Officer (SRO) and comfort dog team with the addition of new K-9 Bella.

K-9 Bella is a 14-month-old Labrador mix. Bella and her handler, SRO Todd Pearson, are the first comfort dog SRO team in the state of North Dakota. K-9 Bella is a trained comfort dog and will achieve certification in the coming months.

Bella will assist SRO Pearson in fostering positive relationships with students, parents, faculty and staff. The pair will be able to help students struggling with anxiety and depression, improve student morale and increase overall positive interactions.

The two will also attend public events, do community outreach, and respond to traumatic and crisis response incidents. K-9 Bella will also assist in the department’s officer wellness programs, including the Peer Support Team.

The West Fargo Police Department will work with West Fargo Public Schools to address issues related to students’ allergies or fears.

Previous Coverage
West Fargo first in the state to pair SRO with a comfort dog

