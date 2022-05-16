Contests
Time is running out for proposed MN gas tax holiday

Moorhead, MN gas prices on May 16
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Heading into the summer months, Minnesotans are paying on average $4.10 per gallon of gas. In Moorhead, the price per gallon sits at $4.19 on Monday, May 16.

As gas prices continue to rise nationally, time is running out for Minnesota lawmakers trying to ease some of the pain at the gas pump.

In February, Minnesota house democrats proposed waiving the state’s 28.5-cent tax from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The summertime gas tax holiday would come from the $7.7 billion state budget surplus.

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the state’s largest gas tax hike in April. The transportation bill would increase the state’s gas tax by 70%, from 28.5 cents to 48.5 cents over a four-year period. While passing in the house, the bill could stall out in the Republican-controlled senate.

As for summertime relief at the gas pump, there are only seven days left in the legislative session with lawmakers scheduled to adjourn on May 23.

