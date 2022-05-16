‘Really special and amazing’: Fargo family graduates from local Minnesota college

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Zachariasons are a family in the Fargo-Moorhead area that pulled off an amazing feat this spring. Four of their family members graduated from the Minnesota State Community Technical College.

“I don’t think I really thought about it until graduation but it was neat.” said Rob Zachariason.

“It really settled in when we were sitting there graduation day,” said Julia Zachariason. “We were getting ready to walk across the stage and we were all lined up in a row, that’s when it sunk in that we were about to graduate together and it was a special moment.”

The Zachariasons saw Brandi, mom, Rob, dad and their two daughters Julia and Kate donning the graduate robes to walk across the stage. Brandi graduated from the same nursing program with her daughters Julia and Kate, sharing tears during the tough but sharing many laughs along the way.

“It was really, really special and amazing,” said Brandi Zachariason. “It was fun to be in the same classes, we were in the same classes, same instructors, same clinical rotations. So it was very special.”

“It was really nice to have that built in system because the nursing program isn’t necessarily easy so we were able to study together, to stress together, and encourage each other,” said Kate Zachariason. “All around it made it a lot easier to do the program.”

The fifth member of the family, Lauren, is also attending the same college. She is seen as the glue piece, bringing levity to the room. This includes calling her family up and singing a good-luck song to them.

“Just how hard they worked and seeing them all go across that stage together I was very proud that they’re all my family and that they put in all that hard work.” said Lauren Zachariason.

Lauren is slated to graduate from the same college in December.

