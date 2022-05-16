Contests
Man rushed to hospital after grill explosion

Buena Vista
Buena Vista(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man sustained severe burns after his grill exploded. It happened in the area of Buena Vista Mobile Homes (4301 El Tora Blvd) shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Fargo Police say a 35-year-old man poured gas on a grill he believed to be no longer lit, but it exploded and ignited a grill fire. It also ignited the gas can he was holding.

The man was taken to a local hospital via Sanford Ambulance.

